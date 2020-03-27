WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey, ADPH to provide update on efforts to combat COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to hold a joint press conference with Alabama Department of Public Health, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to provide further updates on Alabama’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

According to ADPH, there are now 540 confirmed cases and 3 coronavirus-related deaths at this time in the state.

Health officials say the deaths are from Jackson, Madison, and Lauderdale counties.

According to Mobile County officials, there is also a confirmed coronavirus-related death, possibly making it Alabama’s fourth death. ADPH is currently investigating the death but as yet to confirm and announce it at this time.

Thursday, Governor Ivey and Alabama State Department of Education, Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced that due to the coronavirus outbreak, all Alabama schools will not return for the remainder of the academic school year.



Starting on April 6th, all students will begin online classes. The school year has also been extended through June 5th.

Dr. Mackey says that school officials are working out the details on how to make sure students have the proper resources needed for the huge adjustment. They are also making sure seniors still receive the needed resources in order to be college-ready and graduate.

