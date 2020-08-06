WATCH LIVE: Parker to provide updates on Legion Field COVID-19 testing site, 2020 Census

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Birmingham Council President William Parker will be holding a press conference with city officials, Jefferson County Department of Health officials, and faith leaders to provide an update on COVID-19 testing at Legion Field.  

Parker also plans to provide updates on the 2020 Census.

“Both of these issues are vitally important to Birmingham,” Parker said. “It’s time to take serious action.  Testing is one of the major components to overcoming and understanding COVID-19, and we are also getting closer to the deadline for participating in the 2020 Census.  Our residents must be counted.  This data will shape the future of Birmingham for years to come.”

Call 205-92-COVID (205-922-6843) to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing at Legion Field.

For more information visit the Jefferson County Department of Public Health website.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at Legion Field Thursday afternoon.

Tune in right here at 3 p.m. for the livestream.

