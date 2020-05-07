LIVE: City of Bessemer National Day of Prayer Program

BESSEMER, Ala (WIAT) The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce will host the City of Bessemer’s Annual National Day of Prayer program, Thursday afternoon.

Various city leaders, ministers, and special guest speaker Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway have prepared a special program of prayer that will encourage everyone during these trying times of COVID-19.



Dr. Reginald W Calvert, Bessemer Chamber Board Member, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will facilitate the event.

Organizations that are supporting churches Include Flint Hill Baptist Church, Kirkwood by the River, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, New Life Interfaith Ministries, Perfecting Reconciliation Church International, St. Mark AME Brighton and The Baptist Church at McAdory.

For more information Bessemeral.org Also visit, Nationaldayofprayer.org.