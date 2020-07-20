WATCH LIVE: Calhoun County Unified Command to provide updates regarding COVID-19 pandemic

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – As cases continue to rise in the state of Alabama, members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

County leaders are expected to provide updates regarding the virus as well as details regarding the hospital capacity.

The press conference will be held at the Regional Medical Center located at 400 East 10th Street, Anniston, AL 36207.

Expected Speakers include:



– Co-Incident Commander- Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency

– Co-Incident Commander- Louis Bass, President and CEO, Regional Medical Center

– Co-Incident Commander- Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center

The press conference will take place at 4:00 p.m.

For more information regarding the coronavirus in Alabama visit.

Tune in right here for the live stream.

The press conference can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/CalhounCountyEMA.

