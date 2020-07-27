WATCH LIVE: Calhoun County Unified Command to provide COVID-19 updates

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will host a press conference Monday afternoon to provide updates on rising COVID-19 cases.

County leaders are also expected to provide updates on hospital capacity.

The press conference will take place at the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Speakers will include:

Co-Incident Commander, Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency

Co- Incident Commander, Louis Bass, President, and CEO, Regional Medical Center

Co-Incident Commander, Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center

Joe Weaver, CEO, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital

Tune in right here at 4 p.m. for the live stream.

