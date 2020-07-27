WATCH LIVE: Calhoun County Unified Command to provide COVID-19 updates

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will host a press conference Monday afternoon to provide updates on rising COVID-19 cases.
County leaders are also expected to provide updates on hospital capacity.
The press conference will take place at the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Speakers will include:
- Co-Incident Commander, Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency
- Co- Incident Commander, Louis Bass, President, and CEO, Regional Medical Center
- Co-Incident Commander, Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center
- Joe Weaver, CEO, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital
Tune in right here at 4 p.m. for the live stream.
