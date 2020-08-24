WATCH: Calhoun County Unified Command to provide COVID-19 updates

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will provide a question and answer session with updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The session will discuss the state of COVID-19 in the county, Regional Medical Center (RMC) Hospital and the medical aspects of the virus.
The Q&A will be with the Unified Command’s Co-Incident Commander and RMC Chief of Staff, Dr. Almena Free, and Calhoun County Public Information Officer Tiffany DeBoer. The session will start at 3 p.m.
