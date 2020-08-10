LIVE: Calhoun County Unified Command provides COVID-19 updates

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Calhoun County Unified Command will hold a press conference giving a county wide update as well as experiences discussed by members of the community that have been affected by COVID-19.

The press conference will take place in the main lobby of the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.



Speakers will include:

-Co-Incident Commander, Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency

-Co-Incident Commander, Louis Bass, President, and CEO, Regional Medical Center

-Co-Incident Commander, Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center

-Joe Weaver, CEO, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital

-COVID-9 Survivor, Ruth Moffat, Director

-COVID-19 Survivor, Stacy Gamble

-COVID-19 Survivor, Johnny Phelps

-COVID-19 Survivor, Dr. Williams Bohannon







