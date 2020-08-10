LIVE: Calhoun County Unified Command provides COVID-19 updates

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Calhoun County Unified Command will hold a press conference giving a county wide update as well as experiences discussed by members of the community that have been affected by COVID-19.

The press conference will take place in the main lobby of the Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

Speakers will include:

-Co-Incident Commander, Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency
-Co-Incident Commander, Louis Bass, President, and CEO, Regional Medical Center
-Co-Incident Commander, Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center
-Joe Weaver, CEO, Stringfellow Memorial Hospital
-COVID-9 Survivor, Ruth Moffat, Director
-COVID-19 Survivor, Stacy Gamble
-COVID-19 Survivor, Johnny Phelps
-COVID-19 Survivor, Dr. Williams Bohannon




Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page