CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will participate in a Question and Answer Session Monday afternoon.
The session will discuss the state of the county as well as prevention and preparation for COVID-19 as schools begin to reopen.
The Q&A will be with Director Michael Barton and Public Information Officer Tiffany DeBoer.
WATCH: Calhoun County Unified Command participate in Q & A session regarding COVID-19 as schools reopen
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will participate in a Question and Answer Session Monday afternoon.