WATCH: Calhoun County Unified Command participate in Q & A session regarding COVID-19 as schools reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will participate in a Question and Answer Session Monday afternoon.

The session will discuss the state of the county as well as prevention and preparation for COVID-19 as schools begin to reopen.

The Q&A will be with Director Michael Barton and Public Information Officer Tiffany DeBoer.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page