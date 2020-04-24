WATCH: Calhoun County EMA provide updates on COVID-19, wind damage

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command will provide a live update on the COVID-19 situation and on the wind damage from Thursday.

Health Officials say that Calhoun County has 88 cases and 3 coronavirus-related deaths. And so far 1,174 people have been tested in the county.

For more details regarding COVID-19 in Calhoun County visit. Also text, CALCOVID to 888-777 for updates.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 5,832 confirmed cases and 197 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. About 52,641 people have been tested and 768 are being treated and hospitalized for the coronavirus in Alabama.

For the latest regarding the coronavirus in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.