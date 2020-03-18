1  of  24
Closings
WATCH: BJCTA to discuss operations during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is set to hold a press conference to discuss internal and external operations during the international COVID-19 pandemic.

Executives will discuss the overview of bus operations, safety and concerns of customers, and the overall efforts of the BJCTA.

BJCTA officials say at this time, it is critical to communicate our efforts as an organization, our overall plans, and how this pandemic can and will affect our customers, especially those who fall under the high-risk category.

BJCTA is the public transportation leader in Central Alabama. The Authority averages three million riders per year and has close to 300 employees.

