LIVE: Mayor Woodfin discusses approval of the ‘Safer-at-Home’ curfew, face-covering orders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is expected to hold a press conference to discuss the approval of the ‘safer-at-home’ curfew order and the face-covering order.

The Birmingham City Council revisited the shelter-in-place order that is set to expire on April 30th at 11:59 p.m. During the meeting Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the Council to approve a modification of the curfew. And that modification was approved.

The city’s face-covering order goes into effect May 1. Remember, cloth coverings can be used in place of medical-grade masks. Visit https://t.co/OmvT7ZLB6U for more. #KeepCalmandCoverUp pic.twitter.com/3qtmgash59 — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) April 29, 2020

The Council also encouraged the health department to provide more timely updates in regards to the current statistics relating to COVID-19 in the Birmingham area.

