LIVE: Mayor Woodfin discusses approval of the ‘Safer-at-Home’ curfew, face-covering orders

Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is expected to hold a press conference to discuss the approval of the ‘safer-at-home’ curfew order and the face-covering order.

The Birmingham City Council revisited the shelter-in-place order that is set to expire on April 30th at 11:59 p.m. During the meeting Mayor Randall Woodfin asked the Council to approve a modification of the curfew.  And that modification was approved.

The Council also encouraged the health department to provide more timely updates in regards to the current statistics relating to COVID-19 in the Birmingham area.

For more updates regarding COVID-19 in the city, visit https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/newsroom/covid-19-updates/

Also text BHMCOVID to 888-777.

