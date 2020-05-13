WATCH: Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service ‘Heroes Tour’ honors healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is holding a “Heroes Tour” to show their support for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
BFRS says they will drive trucks with the sirens and lights on and will be holding a banner that says “Heroes Work Here.”
This is part of BFRS celebrating National Hospitals Week. The fire department will be going through hospitals in the Birmingham area starting at 1 p.m. They will also be going to police precincts Thursday, city of Birmingham Public Works office on Friday, and will then be doing a tour May 18 at Birmingham City Hall.
