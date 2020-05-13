WATCH: Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service ‘Heroes Tour’ honors healthcare workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
firetruck-still_166831

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is holding a “Heroes Tour” to show their support for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

BFRS says they will drive trucks with the sirens and lights on and will be holding a banner that says “Heroes Work Here.”

This is part of BFRS celebrating National Hospitals Week. The fire department will be going through hospitals in the Birmingham area starting at 1 p.m. They will also be going to police precincts Thursday, city of Birmingham Public Works office on Friday, and will then be doing a tour May 18 at Birmingham City Hall.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES