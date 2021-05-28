WATCH: Birmingham City Schools announces public health initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next week, Birmingham City Schools will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at different schools to help ensure a safe environment for in-person learning and extracurricular activities in the coming school year.

BCS Superintendent Mark Sullivan announced that on June 2, Wenonah High School would be offering vaccinations to students who want them, along with permission from parents. The vaccinations will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and June 5. Other school locations will be added in the coming weeks

The initiative is part of a collaboration between the school system and Alabama Regional Medical Services.

“Our students will begin next school year Aug. 2 and we want to do everything possible to have them return to in-person learning,” Sullivan said.

The 10 a.m. announcement will be streamed in the video player above.