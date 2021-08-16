WATCH LIVE: Birmingham City Council president, Jeff. Co. Department of Health to provide COVID-19 update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham City Council President William Parker, along with representatives with the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) and local nursing organizations will be holding a press conference outside of City Hall to discuss updates on COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a very serious rise in cases recently and it can largely be attributed to unacceptably low levels of vaccine participation across the state,” President Parker said. “We want to continue working with our healthcare experts to provide the public with an update on how they can stay safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Health experts will also be providing information about the latest efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and discuss best practices for safety during the current uptick in cases.

The 10 a.m. press conference will be available to stream in the video player above.