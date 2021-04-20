WATCH: Bessemer to open new community COVID-19 vaccination center

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a new community COVID-19 vaccination center will open in Bessemer.

FEMA, along with the State of Alabama, Jefferson County, and the city of Bessemer recently held a press conference where they explained how the new Community Vaccination Center at Watermark Place in Bessemer will provide vaccinations.

“Beating COVID-19 in our community depends on citizens getting their vaccination and reaching herd immunity. We understand citizens have concerns about getting their vaccination and those concerns will be addressed in the news conference.”

The CVC will be a walk-up and drive-thru clinic for anyone interested in getting their COVID-19 vaccination. To schedule an appointment call 205-858-2221 or click here.