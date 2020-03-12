WATCH: Alabama lawmakers speak about coronavirus, rural health care crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the Coronavirus spreads to states surrounding Alabama, lawmakers are making sure that all Alabamians are prepared for when the virus hits here.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Laura Hall (D-Huntsville), Rep. Mary Moore (Birmingham), and Rep. Neil Rafferty (D-Birmingham) will hold a press conference to introduce four pieces of legislation that will address the rural health care crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 has officially been declared a pandemic, with over 118,000 cases in 110 countries worldwide.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state has seen 17 hospitals close in the past 10 years, and a majority of the hospitals were rural. At least eight counties across the state do not currently have an operating hospital.

The Alabama Hospital Association estimates that 88% of rural hospitals and 75% of all hospitals across the state are currently operating at a deficit.

The press conference will be held at the State House Press Room at 11:30 a.m.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events