WATCH: Alabama House Minority Leader to address the resumption of the 2020 Legislative Session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama House Minority Leader, Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville), will address plans to reconvene the 2020 legislative session during a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Daniels’ comments come after yesterday’s announcement by Governor Kay Ivey
to continue state restrictions in light of the growing COVID-19 cases throughout the state.


The Alabama House of Representatives last met on March 12 prior to the legislative spring break
and issuance of the statewide stay-at-home order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Majority
leaders have announced plans to reconvene the regular session on May 4, with plans to pass the
state’s budgets in less than two week.

