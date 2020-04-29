WATCH: Alabama House Minority Leader to address the resumption of the 2020 Legislative Session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama House Minority Leader, Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville), will address plans to reconvene the 2020 legislative session during a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Daniels’ comments come after yesterday’s announcement by Governor Kay Ivey

to continue state restrictions in light of the growing COVID-19 cases throughout the state.



The Alabama House of Representatives last met on March 12 prior to the legislative spring break

and issuance of the statewide stay-at-home order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Majority

leaders have announced plans to reconvene the regular session on May 4, with plans to pass the

state’s budgets in less than two week.