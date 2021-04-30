WATCH LIVE: Alabama health officials to address COVID-19 mitigation efforts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, State health officials will provide an update on their efforts to combat COVID-19 in Alabama.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is expected to discuss the COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.

As of April 29, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports there are now 408,212 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state, in addition to 48,760 hospitalizations, and 8,586 confirmed deaths connected to the virus since the pandemic first began.

According to the ADPH’s newer COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard, over 3.8 million vaccine doses have been delivered to the state. As of April 29, nearly 2.5 million doses had been administered.

