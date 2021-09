A man receives his second coronavirus vaccination, the Moderna vaccine, at the health center in Lagos, Nigeria Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Nigeria has begun the second rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as it aims to protect its population of more than 200 million amid an infection surge in a third wave of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama State Department of Health will introduce a new COVID-19 vaccination initiative to encourage those who have yet to receive the vaccine to do so.

Dr. Scott Harris, the Alabama State Health Officer, will be joined by Gene Hallman, President and CEO, Bruno Event Tea to introduce the new COVID-19 vaccine initiative for the state and provide a Q&A opportunity following the announcement.

The 11 a.m. press conference will be streamed in the video player above.