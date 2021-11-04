WATCH LIVE: Alabama health department to discuss COVID-19 boost shots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama health officials will be answering questions Thursday morning about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, as well as Dr. Michael Saag, infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama Birmingham.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded the eligibility of those who can receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

Medical experts with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama will discuss and answer questions on all things related to the booster shots, who is eligible, how to decide which one to get, and where to find them.

The 12 p.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.