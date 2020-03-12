WATCH: Alabama Dept. Public Health gives update on coronavirus; no confirmed cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public health held a press conference Thursday evening with an update regarding the coronavirus.

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris says there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama at this time.

According to Health officials, there are reports circulating around on social media about possible causes. But there are not any confirmed cases at this time.

Also, health officials are encouraging people to avoid being within 6 feet of another person.



They are also agreeing with the Jefferson County Health Department by encouraging “mass gatherings” of 500 or more be canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials say the recommendation does not apply to schools or workplaces

They are also not encouraging school, work or daycare closings.

They are also saying that there is testing being done in Montgomery at the health department but again, no confirmed cases.

Health experts say that County Health Departments are not equipped for testing at this time but Montgomery is.

They are encouraging people to NOT go to your local health department for testing.

There will be a webcast held on the Alabama Department Public Health website Friday at 10 a.m. with more details regarding the coronavirus.

For more details on the testing and the coronavirus visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/