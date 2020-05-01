LIVE: Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs hosts COVID-19 response town hall

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) will host a town hall on Friday, May 1.  The town hall is an opportunity for ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis to update the public on the department’s response to the COVID-19 emergency, and to address current and future veteran services.  

The town hall will include guest speakers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Nursing Home Association, and from a community that is coping with the crisis.

For more visit the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES