WATCH: ADPH coronavirus update, Gov. issues new orders; beaches to close 5 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) The Alabama Department of Public Health held a press conference with an update regarding the coronavirus.

Alabama Governor Ivey and Health officials issued more orders for the entire state in order to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

Statewide through April 5:

· All gatherings of 25 persons or more, or gatherings of any size that cannot maintain aconsistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. This Order shall apply to all gatherings, events or activities that bring 25 or more persons in a single room or single space at the same time.

Any restaurant, bar, brewery or similar establishments shall not permit on-premise consumption of food or drink. Governor Ivey continues to encourage patrons to visit their local eateries for take-out or delivery provided the social distancing protocols include maintaining a consistent six-foot distance between persons are followed.

All beaches will be closed effective today at 5:00 p.m. For clarification, the term “beach” means the sandy shoreline area abutting the Gulf of Mexico, whether privately or publicly owned, including beach access points.



Preschools and childcare centers will be closed effective at close of school or business today. This shall not apply to licensed childcare centers that provide services exclusively to employees with: State and Local Governments, First Responders (including EMS and Fire Services), Law Enforcement, Hospitals, Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities), End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Centers, Pharmacies and grocery stores.

Effective immediately, all Hospitals and Nursing Home/Long Term Care Facilities (including Assisted Living and Specialty Care Assisted Living Facilities) shall prohibit visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations such as maternity and end-of-life.

All elective dental and medical procedures shall be delayed, effective immediately.

Thursday morning, according to the ADPH website, there are now 68 confirmed cases in the state.

There are now 31 cases in Jefferson County, 10 in Lee County, 8 in Shelby County, 5 in Elmore County, 4 in Tuscaloosa County, 2 in Montgomery County and 1 case in Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Madison, St. Clair, Talladega, and Walker Counties.

Alabama has 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases from 14 counties. Jefferson County has the highest number of cases with 31, which is a 40% increase over the last 24 hours.

But there are still 53 counties that do not have any confirmed cases at this time.

Health officials are continuing to urge everyone to use social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from each other in order to prevent the spread of the virus. And also not to gather with 10 or more people if possible. Most importantly wash your hands.

Tune in right here for the Livestream at 2 p.m.