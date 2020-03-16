WATCH: ADPH provides update on coronavirus; 22 cases still confirmed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health held a press conference Monday morning with an update regarding the coronavirus in the state.

As of right now, the state has 22 confirmed cases and 12 of those cases are in Jefferson County. State Health Officer Scott Harris assured that, as of now, there is no shortage of coronavirus testing kits.

Health officials say to help decrease the spread of the virus, they are recommending to avoid gatherings of 50 or more. Also as far as restaurants go, the inside of the locations should be limited to 50% or less. People seated at tables should be spread out and have a 6-foot distance.

On a similar note, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris recommended that businesses that cannot enforce the six-foot separation rule, such as daycare centers, halt operations for the time being.

Harris announced that the ADHP plans to continue to set up virus-screening facilities across Alabama. Many hospitals even adding drive-thru screening clinics outside of their respective buildings.

Health officials again encouraged those 65 or older and those with preexisting health conditions avoid gatherings of 10 or more. They also urged those with elective surgeries to delay or cancel the procedures entirely.

Also, any out-of-state travel plans, if not necessary, should be canceled or postponed. Church and religions events should be done online or canceled.



Health officials recommend that most workplaces in the state, to consider using electronic or video meetings and allow people to work from home.

The main thing is to remember the six-foot rule when it comes to social distancing. Health officials say the closer you are to people the higher the risk for everyone.

Also during the press conference, the Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings urged people to “please respect this disease.” Hastings says that young people maybe not as prone to have a major reaction to the virus but they are still able to get it and spread it. So it is important that everyone is prepared.

