WATCH: Hoover Mayor discusses the coronavirus impact, plans in place

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and other city officials held a press conference regarding the impact of the coronavirus across the city.

During the press conference, Brocato said his main highest obligation is to protect the health and welfare of citizens and visitors. With that in mind, he instructed the Hoover city staff to take several measures designed to prevent the spread of disease, maintain critical city services, and hedge against the negative economic impact that this virus is very likely to create.

Brocato said he and his team are in constant contact with state and local health departments and emergency management agencies.

From the City of Hoover:



“Please read this message regarding closings, cancellations and changes to City facilities and practices–effective immediately–as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/dHdHgmpkjY — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) March 15, 2020

More info from the City:



“The City of Hoover announces more closings of city facilities as precautionary measures against COVID-19.” pic.twitter.com/Ci0we9PsPN — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) March 16, 2020

Brocatto said he has coordinated with the other mayors of Alabama’s largest 10 cities, and they are planning to meet this week with the Jefferson County and Over-the-Mountain Mayors’ group to discuss plans.



He said they are also assimilating all the information they receive and are sharing best practices with each other to provide for a coordinated and effective response.

During the press conference, Brocato issued an executive order that gives clear guidance and direction to all city staff. This order contains specific instructions that will protect the wellness of the public and employees, along with developing plans for our staff to work remotely and in shifts so that they can provide all of the services that the public depends on.



During the press conference, questions were asked about the Galleria Mall closing, to which Brocato said that unless the government mandates that, the mall will remain open. But those who visit should still use the six-foot social distancing rule.

