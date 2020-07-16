WATCH: Dr. Karen Landers discusses Alabama face mask order, COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has joined a growing list of states mandating face masks statewide while in public.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and carries a $500 fine and or jail time.

Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about the order, the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama and what people can do to keep themselves healthy.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Full Election Results

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page