WATCH: Doctors join MASA roundtable discussion on monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) is holding another roundtable discussion regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s update will be on monoclonal antibody treatments across the state. MASA says 380 locations across Alabama provide the treatments.

MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Dr. Michael Saag with UAB and Dr. David Thrasher will all be answering questions during the roundtable.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 4 p.m.