WATCH: Cruise ship workers still stuck at sea due to COVID-19

(CNN/WIAT) — Nearly 1,300 crew members have been stuck on the Sky Princess cruise ship in Florida for almost two months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
An American worker spoke out about being stuck at seas and says crew members are still waiting for answers. One crew member, Taylor Bracey, says she hasn’t been “on land” since March 10, 2020. She also tells CNN how “frustrating” it is to get back home since the CDC has issued a no-sail order.
The company still has not announced how or when it will get the crew members off the ship.
