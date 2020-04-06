WATCH: COVID-19’s Impact on the Black Community: A Conversation with Health Experts and Faith Leaders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The novel coronavirus does not discriminate based on your age, race, or where you live. Therefore it most important that you know the facts about the virus in order to protect yourself and your loved ones.

As of Monday, April 6th, at 5 p.m. according to Health officials, there are over 362,000 cases in the U.S. and over 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The state of Alabama has 2,006 confirmed cases and 53 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District and UAB hosted a Facebook LIVE to answer community members’ questions about the virus.



Birmingham medical experts and faith leaders participated and questions, bust the myths surrounding who can and cannot get it and shared informative details about how to practice physical distancing while not socially isolating yourself.

Participating speakers:

Rev. Dr. Christopher Hamlin, Tabernacle Baptist Church, UAB 1917 Clinic

Dr. Thomas Beavers, New Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church

Dontrelle Young-Foster, Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

Dr. Selwyn M. Vickers, UAB School of Medicine

Moderator, Sherea Harris-Turner, Communications Director-Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.

For more information visit.

For more information regarding COVID-19 from UAB and the Alabama Department of Public Health.