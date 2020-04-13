WATCH: COVID-19 virtual adoption ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, OH. (WKBN/CNN) — An Ohio courtroom used new technology last week for the first-ever virtual adoption ceremony.

The outbreak of COVID-19 did not stop this family from being brought together. In Mahoning county, Megan and Matt Grambel adopted sisters, Erin and Allie, on Good Friday a year ago. When the family discovered they could have a virtual ceremony, they did not turn it down.

