WATCH: COVID-19 virtual adoption ceremony

by: CNN, , WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, OH. (WKBN/CNN) — An Ohio courtroom used new technology last week for the first-ever virtual adoption ceremony.

The outbreak of COVID-19 did not stop this family from being brought together. In Mahoning county, Megan and Matt Grambel adopted sisters, Erin and Allie, on Good Friday a year ago. When the family discovered they could have a virtual ceremony, they did not turn it down.

