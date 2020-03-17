WATCH: COVID-19 testing at Church of the Highlands shuts down; moves to Grants Mill Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Coronavirus testing at the Church of the Highlands on Grandview Parkway has closed for the rest of Tuesday after a huge influx of people flocked to the testing site.

Traffic was so bad on Highway 280 leading to the site that it caused major delays for hours. The Birmingham Police Department had to step in and assist with directing traffic in efforts to allow hospital workers and patients access to the facility.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, the Church of the Highlands and Assurance Labs announced they are moving their drive-thru testing site to their main campus, located on Grants Mill Road.



Cars will be able to begin lining up at 6:30 AM, but no cars can line up before then.

According to the Church of the Highlands officials, the testing site estimated they tested about 400 patients in 4 hours on Tuesday.



They say, the testing site was prepared for 500 but thousands showed up.

Christ Health Center administers say that they are asking those to only get in line if you have a fever, cough, or have been directly exposed or close personal contact with a confirmed patient.

You will be turned away if you don’t meet that criteria.

Testing WILL NOT happen at Grandview tomorrow, it will only take place at the Grants Mill Road location.