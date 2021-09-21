WATCH: Children’s of Alabama pediatrician talks Pfizer vaccine and children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama doctors are speaking out even more to get parents to vaccinate their children following Pfizer’s announcement on Monday.

Dr. Gigi Youngblood, pediatrician at the Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, discussed the latest news around the Pfizer vaccine saying its COVID-19 vaccine works in children ages 5 to 11. She talked about the impact the Delta variant has had not only on adults, but especially children.

Youngblood did say she does plan on giving her children the vaccine once it becomes available.

Last week, 46 children were hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals has fallen to below 2,000, but medical officials caution that hospitals remain full of largely unvaccinated patients and that deaths contributed to the decline.

