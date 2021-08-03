CBS 42 Special Report: Health experts weigh in on COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A special edition of the CBS 42 News focused on how the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County, the state of Alabama and the country are faring as cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations continue to rise.

CBS 42’s Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson hosted the special report with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, President of the Black Nurses Association Dr. Martha Dawson and UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag adding their expertise.

A survivor of COVID-19, Bill Lazenby talked about his battle with the virus, saying he will “absolutely” be getting the vaccine once he can.

Following the special report, a digital roundtable was hosted by Jackson and Franklin to answer questions regarding the pandemic. They were joined again by Dawson as well as CBS 42’s Resident Doctor Dr. Celeste Reese Willis, President of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses Dr. Grace Grau, Director of Marketing for Alabama Regional Medical Services Chris Mosley, President of the Alabama State Nurses Association Dr. Lindsey Harris and Birmingham City Council President William Parker.

You can watch both specials in the video players above.