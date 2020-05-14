WATCH: Birmingham Fire Rescue Service honors police officers with ‘Heroes Tour’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service showed their appreciation to professionals who have supported their operations throughout the duration of the COVID-19 response, by hosting a ‘Heroes Tour.’

Thursday morning, Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews displayed the “Heroes Work Here” banners that were produced by the City of Birmingham to area work facilities. While out on First Avenue North at the Birmingham Police Department Headquarters, they turned on their lights and sirens to honor law enforcement on the front lines.



During the ‘Heroes Tour’ celebration, Birmingham Police Department employees cheered from the street.

This week is National Police Officers Week, so Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service wanted to make sure to show their appreciation for law enforcement.



Wednesday, Birmingham Fire and Rescue honored medical employees who are fighting on the frontlines with a ‘Heroes Tour’, by visiting several hospitals in the city.