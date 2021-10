BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Council President William Parker held a COVID-19 update at city hall Monday morning.

Parker was joined by healthcare professionals as well as members of local fraternity and sorority chapters to discuss the pandemic as well as an upcoming community health fair on Oct. 16.

The health fair will be held at Kelly Ingram Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

