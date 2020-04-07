WATCH: Birmingham City Council approves $500,000 in hazard pay for city employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham City Council has voted to appropriate $500,000 for hazard and overtime pay for City employees working during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“As a Council we have an obligation to make sure the City’s business can continue despite the public health crisis,” President Parker said in a written statement prior to the meeting. “We are committed to doing whatever we can to help our first responders and workers who are on the front lines of this public health crisis.”

The pay would cover only one month and 1,978 employees, according to Mayor Randall Woodfin. Here is how it breaks down by department:

Finance department – 29 employees

Fire and rescue – 607 employees

Mayor’s office – 10 employees

Municipal court – 90 employees

Planning, engineering and permits – 100 employees

Police and corrections – 922 employees

Public works – 220 employees

