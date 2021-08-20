Blount County Sheriff: 2 inmates dead after testing positive for COVID-19, deputy hospitalized with virus

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Friday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to inmates and deputies in the Blount County Correctional Facility.

According to Sheriff Mark Moon, two inmates have died due to what he called “COVID-related issues” on Aug. 18. They were ages 42 and 45 years old.

The Blount County Health Department was called to the facility on Aug. 12 and the inmate population was tested. 22 inmates in total tested positive as well as two correctional officers. Those inmates who tested positive have been quarantined into the lockdown unit of the facility and are still there, according to Sheriff Moon.

One sheriff’s deputy is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Sheriff Moon said Buddy Hutchinson is very sick and has a relationship with the deputy.

“He was my sergeant when I first started here in 2006 and he’s very special to me,” Sheriff Moon said.

Sheriff Moon ended the press conference by asking for prayers for those who are dealing with the virus.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.