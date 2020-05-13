WATCH: Alabama House Democrats host ‘More Questions Than Answers’ COVID-19 series with medical experts

Alabama House Democrats continue their ‘More Questions Than Answers’ virtual series Wednesday morning.

During the series, leading medical experts on the frontline battling COVID-19 address all aspects of the pandemic, as well as heads of the state address mental health and veteran services.

Topics of Discussion:

Medical Experts Addressing COVID-19

Dr.Michael Saag, Professor & Division Director, UAB Divison of Infectious Disease and Dr. Mary McIntyre, MD. MPH SSB, Chief Medical Office, Alabama Department of Public Health



Addressing Mental Health During a Pandemic

Commissioner Lynn Beshear, Alabama Department of Mental Health



Serving Our Veterans During the Crisis

Commissioner W. Kent Davis, Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs

For the Alabama House Democrats virtual sessions to address the state’s budgets, visit.