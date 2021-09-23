WATCH: Alabama doctors discuss school safety measures to limit spread of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) will be holding another roundtable discussion with health leaders regarding preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Dr. Julie Wolfson, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist, and Dr. Candice Dye, a pediatrician, will all be answering questions surrounding the topic of masking in schools and other safety tips.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 4 p.m.

