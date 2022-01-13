WATCH: Alabama doctors discuss latest developments on omicron variant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) will be hosting a discussion on the latest developments of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, infectious disease expert with UAB Dr. Michael Saag and Montgomery pulmonologist Dr. David Thrasher for the update.

The doctors are expected to tackle a wide variety of topics including the differing symptoms omicron poses compared to previous variants and the supply and efficacy of the treatment options for COVID-19.

You can find more information on the coronavirus pandemic by clicking here.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 4:30 p.m.