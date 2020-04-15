Live Now
WATCH: Actress Taraji P. Henson launches free virtual therapy service for Black communities impacted by COVID-19

Actress Taraji P. Henson has something to offer African-Americans hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday on her Instagram page, Henson announced the launch of the COVID-19 FREE Virtual Therapy Campaign. It is through her Boris Lawerence Henson Foundation, which makes mental health a prioritiy.

🙏🏾💋💋💋 #Repost @blhensonfoundation • On April 15th, BLHF will open registration for those who are in need of emotional support during this time of uncertainty. We want you to know that you are not alone, there is help on the other side of “yes”. We are all struggling to make it make sense and at times, just need someone to listen, to connect with, someone to offer tools to help slowly put the pieces back together. . . Visit BLHF’s website (link in bio) beginning April 15th and register to begin the process of healing. We are offering up to 5 free therapy sessions with culturally competent clinicians in our Resource Guide for those in underserved communities impacted by COVID-19. Share this post and tell a friend.🙏🏽 . We’re in this together! ❤️❤️❤️ #canwetalk #borislhensonfoundation #mentalhealthmatters #wegotyou

Taraji Henson encourages anyone struggling to make an appointment for free tele-therapy session with a licensed clinician.

Registration is already underway.

Golden Globe Award and NAACP Award-Winning Actress, Taraji P. Henson says, “If you ever second guess or has some reservations or were afraid to reach out or deal with a mental illness or check on your mental health, now is the perfect time because we are in a situation where we can do it from home, the conference of our own home. Um, you can research, you can take your time because all we have right now is time. And I suggest that in this time you dig deep down within yourself and just take care of your mental. Let this be the time where you try it out.”

If you are interested, go to the online Resource Guide at Boris L. Foundation.org. You can also text NOSTIGMA 707070 for more information.

