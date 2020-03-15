1  of  41
Walmart to cut hours to combat coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Walmart announced Saturday its retail stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. The temporary operating hours begin Sunday, March 15.

The retail giant says this will “help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.”

Stores currently operating under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation, according to a news release from the company.

Walmart said that associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are currently scheduled for, and the supply chain and trucking fleet will also continue to make deliveries at a regular schedule.

Earlier in the day, retailers like HEB and Kroger announced a reduction in hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking.

