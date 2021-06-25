Walmart hosting a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- A Tuscaloosa church congregation has lots to celebrate about. In March of 2019, the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church caught on fire and was destroyed. Now, a new church has been built and Pastor Frank Kennedy says it is a dream come true.

"You know scripture tells us we are sowing tears and reaping joy and we had our tearful days and now we have our joyful days. We see what the Lord's plan was for us and this was His plan for us and we are excited about it," said Kennedy.