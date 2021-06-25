Walmart hosting a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic

Oneonta, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s a push this weekend to get more people vaccinated in Alabama. Walmart will host a pop-up vaccine clinic at the store in Oneonta. That’s on 2nd Avenue East. Hours are 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. No appointment is necessary, but appointments may be made via the Walmart website scheduler here.
