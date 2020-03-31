Video narrated by Mayor Woodfin showcases a ‘united’ Birmingham during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new video narrated by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin showcases the united front of the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video is titled, “We Are Magic” in reference to the Magic City tagline for Birmingham. It has Mayor Woodfin read a poem about the city of Birmingham while we see landmarks and cameos from some recognizable faces of the restaurant scene.

“They call her ‘The Magic City.’ She earned the name because she rose up from nothing, seemingly overnight, forging a place of her own,” Woodfin said in the video.

Ezekiel Hameen from Z’s Restaurant, Chris and Idie Hastings from Hot and Hot Fish Club, Andrew Collins from Cayo Coco, Tim Hontzas from Johnny’s, and Kristen Hall and Victor King from The Essential and Bandit all make appearances in the video.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

