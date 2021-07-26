Veteran Affairs requiring medical staff to get vaccinated. Will hospitals and businesses be next?

Washington DC/USA Mar 25 2019/Signboard of United States Department of Veterans Affairs(VA).The VA stands in front of Lafayette Square Park in the north of the White House.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Veteran Affairs announced Monday they will require all medical staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision was made after a group of dozens of medical organizations released a joint statement they believe all medical workers should be required to get the vaccine. The VA becomes the first federal agency to mandate it.

During UAB’s Q&A on Monday, Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo addressed the news. She says it may not be long before hospitals and other practices mandate it as well.

But we wanted to know if businesses in the area will require the vaccine for employees. According to MotionMobs, a software development firm in Birmingham, they plan to see how the VA and potentially other medical practices handle a vaccine mandate before making such a decision.

“So, really looking to follow their lead as a company on how they mandate the vaccine,” Consultant Jennifer Fisher said.

Fisher says they are encouraging workers to get the shot. She says they are eager to get back to working at their office full time soon.

“And just really kind of researching what’s appropriate in order to get back to work,” Fisher said.

With the recent surge in cases, some hospitals in the area like DCH in Tuscaloosa have considered requiring their medical staff to be vaccinated.

“Well, really all hospital employees because they are going in and out of areas where someone might be infected,” Andy North with DCH said.

North says they are offering extra vacation days as an incentive for employees to get the shot. He says if cases continue to rise and hospitals become overrun, they want to have their staff safe and healthy.

“Our numbers are going up again across the state and it’s going to be a very difficult time for the hospitals and we really need your help,” North said.

Experts say to ensure another surge doesn’t happen, people need to use the tools available.

“The tools we have to not let that happen again are masks and vaccines,” Dr. Marrazzo said.

The VA Medical Center in Birmingham says they plan to release more information on the news soon. For more COVID-19 information from Veteran Affairs, click here.