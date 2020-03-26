Vestavia Hills High School student tests positive for COVID-19

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vestavia Hills High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

VHHS says they were notified by the Jefferson County Health Department of Public Health (JCDH) that the student had tested positive.

A letter sent by the school says that JCDH believes the student was exposed to the virus last week after schools were already closed.

VHHS advises students and their families to continue to avoid large gatherings and use best practices to limit the coronavirus outbreak.

No other information has been released at this time. The identity of the student has not been released.

LATEST POSTS