Valley Jr. High fourth graders switch to virtual school due to COVID-19

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Fourth graders at Valley Jr. High School will switch to virtual learning due to a COVID-19 case, the school reports.

The school’s Facebook reports, “due to a positive as well as extenuating factors, all Valley 4th graders will be on a virtual platform effective now through 11/20.”

Fourth grade students will report to school virtually through November 20.

