Vaccine data is latest addition in Bama Tracker’s evolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — David Marconnet hoped Bama Tracker would be a helpful resource when he started the website last March, but he never imagined it would be used as widely as it is.

Marconnet, a Huntsville software developer, created the website using data from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard. The goal was to give the general public an easy way to understand trends related to COVID-19 in Alabama. It’s served that purpose and much more.

“Seeing that it’s been used by government officials and cities and doctors and just kind of all across the board is extremely rewarding,” Marconnet said. “Just to know that I did something to try to help–and it’s turned out that it has helped–that makes me feel really good about the project.”

Recently, he added data on vaccine distribution. It’s the latest change in the evolution of the site, which also features numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He believes this most recent addition might provide people with a sense of hope.

“I think in some ways it may be sort of the light at the end of the tunnel for some people,” Marconnet said. “So the next six months or nine months or year or whatever it takes, I think seeing the vaccination data gives people maybe more of a hope that we’re coming to the end of the pandemic.”

He’s already considering other purposes for the site once the pandemic ends. Ultimately, he hopes to save the data for historical purposes. But he believes it could be used in other, yet-to-be-determined ways that are helpful to the public.

“I’m certainly looking at other avenues to take the site this year, knowing that what it’s doing today is probably a short-term mission,” he said.

According to the ADPH’s new COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard, as of Monday, 128,175 vaccine doses have been allocated. Of those, 20,354 have been administered: 18,148 Pfizer and 2,206 Moderna doses.

