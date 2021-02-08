Vaccination distribution expanded to new groups across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite COVID-19 vaccination now expanding to teachers and those 65 years old and up across Alabama, the distribution process is still lagging behind.

Grandview Medical Group’s Dr. Michael Luther said that since the vaccination rate is going slow, many people should expect to be put on the waiting list in the new expanded group. He also said there is also a lot of frustration with patients not knowing the standard way of signing up to receive a vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has an option online where people can sign up and be notified when their demographic is allowed to start receiving the vaccine and recommendations of sites to get vaccinated locally. For Alabamians in the age group of 16 to 65, they are the next group to begin vaccination and this is expected to begin late spring into summer.

“I think the people who have been waiting around asking questions on whether or not these are going to work effectively or not will have even more options. I expect the Johnson and Johnson and AstroZeneca versions will be out in the next few weeks and people will have hopefully more availability so the lines will get shorter and also more options too,” Luther said.

If you plan on getting vaccinated at the Hoover Met, you must be an Alabama resident as well as a part of the group approved to be vaccinated. Vaccines are given out Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only.