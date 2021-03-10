Alabama VA clinics to expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages.
A news release from the VA state the clinics are now vaccinating all eligible Veterans.
This is the case for the following clinics:
- Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8th Avenue South
- Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville
- Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest
- Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD
Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability.
There are four ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment:
- Respond to the scheduling text message if you receive one
- Schedule online by using your User ID and Password and sign into MyhealtheVet with your premium account here, click on the Appointment tab to schedule your appointment.
- Contact the Birmingham VA Call Center at 1-866-487-4243, press 1
- Contact your VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic below to schedule an appointment:
- Anniston/Oxford CBOC – 256-832-4141
- Bessemer CBOC – 205-428-3495
- Childersburg CBOC – 256-378-9026
- Gadsden CBOC – 256-413-7154
- Guntersville CBOC – 256-582-4033
- Huntsville CBOC – 256-533-8477
- Jasper CBOC – 205-221-7384
- Shoals Area CBOC – 256-381-9055