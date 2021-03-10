Alabama VA clinics to expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages.

A news release from the VA state the clinics are now vaccinating all eligible Veterans.

This is the case for the following clinics:

  • Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8th Avenue South
  • Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville
  • Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest
  • Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD

Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability.

There are four ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment:

  1. Respond to the scheduling text message if you receive one
  2. Schedule online by using your User ID and Password and sign into MyhealtheVet with your premium account here, click on the Appointment tab to schedule your appointment. 
  3. Contact the Birmingham VA Call Center at 1-866-487-4243, press 1
  4. Contact your VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic below to schedule an appointment:
    • Anniston/Oxford CBOC – 256-832-4141
    • Bessemer CBOC – 205-428-3495
    • Childersburg CBOC – 256-378-9026
    • Gadsden CBOC – 256-413-7154
    • Guntersville CBOC – 256-582-4033
    • Huntsville CBOC – 256-533-8477
    • Jasper CBOC – 205-221-7384
    • Shoals Area CBOC – 256-381-9055

