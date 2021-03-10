Alabama VA clinics to expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages.

A news release from the VA state the clinics are now vaccinating all eligible Veterans.

This is the case for the following clinics:

Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8 th Avenue South

Avenue South Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Drive, Guntersville

Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest

Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD

Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability.

There are four ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment: